'So proud and will miss them greatly' - Banbury primary headmaster bows out after end-of-year musical

A Banbury primary school headmaster has retired from his position after eight years of service, saying he is 'so proud and will miss them greatly’.

Head teacher at St Leonard's CE Primary School, Neil Blackwell, praised the Year 6’s leaving musical performance that coincided with his retirement from the role he’s held since September 2015.

The pupils performed two presentations of The Wizard of Oz as their final goodbyes to the school as they prepare to move on to secondary education.

He said: "This was honestly the best quality performance that I can remember seeing from any group of children, anywhere. I am so proud of this group of children and will miss them greatly.

"Many of them were in Nursery in my first year at St Leonard's, and they have grown into wonderful people. The show was humorous and full of wonderful acting, singing, and dancing.

"The messages about friendship were heartwarming, and hopefully St Leonard’s will always feel like home when they look back in years to come."

In Mr Blackwell's time at St Leonards, the school achieved two Ofsted ‘Good’ reports in 2016 and 2022 and has scored average or above national standards in Year 6 SAT results for the past 4 years.

However, it is the children’s manners and politeness that Mr Blackwell is most proud of.

The headmaster at St Leonards described the two performances of The Wizard of Oz as the best he'd ever seen.

He said: "Other Head Teachers struggle to picture a school where children step aside for adults and are faultlessly polite. Yet this is what we have throughout the school: a living representation of our Christian values of love, respect, and responsibility.

"I’ve lost count of the number of trips and residentials where managers and coach drivers have commented that we are the "best school" they’ve had all year.

"None of this would have been possible without the most amazing staff, colleagues, and governors. We have the most incredible and hardworking team who all have St Leonard’s running through their veins, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

