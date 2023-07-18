News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

'So proud and will miss them greatly' - Banbury primary headmaster bows out after end-of-year musical

A Banbury primary school headmaster has retired from his position after eight years of service, saying he is 'so proud and will miss them greatly’.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

Head teacher at St Leonard's CE Primary School, Neil Blackwell, praised the Year 6’s leaving musical performance that coincided with his retirement from the role he’s held since September 2015.

The pupils performed two presentations of The Wizard of Oz as their final goodbyes to the school as they prepare to move on to secondary education.

He said: "This was honestly the best quality performance that I can remember seeing from any group of children, anywhere. I am so proud of this group of children and will miss them greatly.

Most Popular
The Year 6's leaving performance of The Wizard of Oz coincided with the headmaster retirement.The Year 6's leaving performance of The Wizard of Oz coincided with the headmaster retirement.
The Year 6's leaving performance of The Wizard of Oz coincided with the headmaster retirement.

"Many of them were in Nursery in my first year at St Leonard's, and they have grown into wonderful people. The show was humorous and full of wonderful acting, singing, and dancing.

"The messages about friendship were heartwarming, and hopefully St Leonard’s will always feel like home when they look back in years to come."

In Mr Blackwell's time at St Leonards, the school achieved two Ofsted ‘Good’ reports in 2016 and 2022 and has scored average or above national standards in Year 6 SAT results for the past 4 years.

However, it is the children’s manners and politeness that Mr Blackwell is most proud of.

The headmaster at St Leonards described the two performances of The Wizard of Oz as the best he'd ever seen.The headmaster at St Leonards described the two performances of The Wizard of Oz as the best he'd ever seen.
The headmaster at St Leonards described the two performances of The Wizard of Oz as the best he'd ever seen.

He said: "Other Head Teachers struggle to picture a school where children step aside for adults and are faultlessly polite. Yet this is what we have throughout the school: a living representation of our Christian values of love, respect, and responsibility.

"I’ve lost count of the number of trips and residentials where managers and coach drivers have commented that we are the "best school" they’ve had all year.

"None of this would have been possible without the most amazing staff, colleagues, and governors. We have the most incredible and hardworking team who all have St Leonard’s running through their veins, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Mr Blackwell will now hand over duties to colleague Caroline Debus, who will take over in the autumn. Mr Blackwell plans to spend time in Spain and Angola and enjoy watching the cricket in retirement.

Related topics:BanburyOfsted