Sibford School

The event will offer the opportunity to talk to staff, meet current parents and take a tour of school with student guides.

The morning will begin with a presentation giving attendees an overview of what the school has to offer for students aged from three to 18 years by the head, Toby Spence.

He said: "At Sibford we value holistic education where the happiness and well-being of pupils is paramount.

Sibford School's climbing wall

"We encourage pupils to live adventurously and foster resilience and we look for the unique talents in every individual that comes to the school."

He added: "September 2019 was a record breaking year for us for students starting in Year 7, therefore if you are looking for a school for your child for entry in September 2020, this would be a perfect time to come along to learn more about the school, ahead of the Year 7 entry days that will take place in January."

Sibford School is set on a 50-acre campus that encompasses a junior school, senior school and separate Sixth Form, as well as its own forest school, a state-of-the-art climbing wall and 25 metre swimming pool.

To book a place at the Sibford School Open Morning, call Elspeth Dyer, admissions officer on 01295 781 203.