Sibford Gower Primary achieves prestigious national sports award

(Press release written by Lauren Grantham, teacher and Sports Lead at our school). We are delighted to announce that we, Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School, have achieved the School Games Platinum Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community, and we are delighted to have been recognised for our success.

It’s not easy to receive this award. First schools need to achieve Bronze, then Silver, then Gold; they then need to achieve Gold 4 years in a row and after that they can apply for Platinum. There are only 1,543 primary and secondary schools in the country which have managed to be awarded platinum status.

Miss Grantham, teacher and Sports Leader and pupil Holly Rutledge, Year 4.

Our sporting achievements this year include:Years 1 and 2 (KS1)100% attended two events outside of school54% attended three events outside of school

Year 3,4,5 and 6 (KS2)Every child in KS2 attended between 1 and 6 events. For a small school this is wonderful!Cross country was a sucess this year. 3 children in our school came 1st, 3rd and 10th allowing them to qualify to the next round- Cross Country Finals coming in 5th and 6th over all. We have never had any in our school history who had made it through to the quad kids final and this year we have- coming in second over all (silver) With a total of young people competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible. As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year. A special thanks to:Our school community (parents, carers, staff) without their support we couldn't attend these events. Sarah Brown- Our SSCO from The Warriner Cluster Dean Woodham- Our Partnership ManagerMost importantly- OUR CHILDREN