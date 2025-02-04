Shellfish on the menu at Didcot school

Tasty shellfish dishes were on the menu at a Didcot school which received a delivery of mussels so pupils could work with food fresh from the sea.

Aureus School is involved with the Fish Heroes scheme, which aims to give every secondary student the chance to prepare, cook and eat fish as statistics show the majority of pupils eat it less than once a week.

The school, a member of GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust, was successful in its bid for supplies, and received a delivery of 10kg of fresh mussels from the Offshore Shellfish Company, Lyme Bay, in South Devon. They were handed to hospitality and catering students to work with, an opportunity they may not have had previously.

“I was excited to be involved because it’s a unique opportunity for students to work with fresh, high-quality produce like mussels, which they don’t often encounter. It’s a chance to inspire them to think differently about food and develop essential skills,” said Head of Design Technology Lamprini Adam.

Students at Aureus School benefit from Fish Heroes scheme

“Sustainability is a major focus. I aim to teach students where their food comes from, why it’s important to use local and sustainable ingredients, and how seafood like mussels can be an eco-friendly protein choice.”

Sourcing fresh fish can also be an issue, as supermarkets close their fish counters and local fishmongers become few and far between.

“Many students think of fish as just ‘fish and chips’ so the lesson is about broadening their horizons, encouraging them to try new flavours and showing them the versatility of seafood,” added Mrs Adam.

The school also encourages students to broaden their horizons when it comes to food while also ensuring they can plan a meal within a budget.

It also meant students could hone their skills on presentation, sauce-making and working with knives to clean and prepare the mussels.