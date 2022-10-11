Secondary school near Banbury nationally recognised for making all students feel welcome and inclusive

A secondary school near Banbury has been nationally recognised for its work in making all students feel welcome and inclusive.

The Warriner School in Bloxham has been awarded the IQM Inclusive School Award with Flagship status. There are only 194 schools nationally who hold this status and are just two others in Oxfordshire.

The Inclusion Quality Mark Award provides UK schools with a nationally recognised validation of their inclusive practice.

The report highlighted the "impressive, embedded culture of improving provision and outcomes for all students regardless of their specific needs".

A spokesperson for the school, which part of The Warriner Multi Academy Trust (MAT), said: "Much of this work has been developed in collaboration with the students who have led the diversity agenda, creating the ‘Everyone Different – Everyone Equal’ mantra that is displayed around the school.

"Students are immensely proud of their work on peer-on-peer abuse, and they have created their own student statement displayed in every classroom. The message is clear; a lack of tolerance is unacceptable."