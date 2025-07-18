Sean Woodcock MP visits Bloxham CE Primary to discuss education priorities

Head Teacher Sarah Marshall with Sean Woodcock MP

Local MP Sean Woodcock visited Bloxham CE Primary School this morning, clearing his diary at short notice to meet with school leaders and engage in purposeful discussions about current challenges in education.

During the visit, Mr Woodcock listened closely as staff outlined the significant pressures facing schools—ranging from national funding concerns and inconsistencies in accountability measures, to the complex demands of supporting pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Having recently undergone an Ofsted inspection, the school shared its reflections on the process—particularly in relation to procedural concerns and staff well-being. Mr Woodcock was keen to hear these views and kindly agreed to raise the matters discussed with both the Secretary of State for Education and His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Schools.

He was also shown the school’s newly completed hall—a bright, versatile space now used for assemblies, performances, and community events. The hall represents a significant investment in the school’s future and reflects its commitment to creating a nurturing and inclusive learning environment.

Headteacher Sarah Marshall said: “We were pleased to welcome Sean back to Bloxham. His willingness to make time for this visit speaks volumes, and we appreciated the chance to speak candidly about both the challenges we are facing and the positive developments that continue to take place—such as our new hall.”

Mr Woodcock’s visit builds on his earlier engagement with the school during Parliament Week and highlights his continued interest in understanding the realities faced by schools in his constituency. He praised the school’s inclusive ethos and its clear commitment to ensuring that every child feels valued, supported and inspired to achieve.