The event, which organisers hope will encourage parents not to bin unwanted useable school uniform items and instead redistribute them to others, will take place on Saturday July 29, between 11am and 4pm.

Families wishing to take part can drop off washed and wearable clothes at the customer service desk near Lock 29 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday and between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday from now until July 28.

They are accepting uniforms, branded and non-branded, that have been washed and are in good, wearable condition for boys and girls. This includes jumpers, cardigans, polo t-shirts, shirts, blouses, skirts, trousers, shorts, trainers, and coats.

Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre is holding a school uniform swap event next month.

The location of the swap shop will be announced soon, and it will be open to all on a take what you need, give what you can basis. On the day, the centre will also accept donations for its charity partner, The Sunshine Centre, which provides practical assistance, advice, guidance, and emotional support to Banbury families.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: "We’re very aware of the pressure’s families are facing so we thought this was a helpful initiative to support our community, while raising some much-needed funds for an incredible local charity. We’re a central location making it super easy to drop items off, so we really hope that our customers support us to make a difference this summer."