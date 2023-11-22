School near Banbury wins award for supporting students who are young carers
Middleton Cheney’s Chenderit School has recently been given the Bronze Young Carers in Schools award for making sure carers don’t miss out on an education.
Results from the 2021 census show that there are over 120,000 young carers in England, with some reports suggesting the number is far higher.
Research conducted by the Carers Trust and the Children’s Society reveals young carers miss out on 48 school days a year on average due to their care responsibilities.
Jane Cartwright, headteacher at Chenderit, said: “I am delighted that our school has been recognised for our good practice and the support that our young carers receive.
"I commend the staff who have worked so hard to achieve this award and know that our young carers’ educational outcomes and future life chances will improve as a result.
“To achieve their bronze award, Chenderit School has demonstrated that it supports young carers in many ways, including homework clubs and drop-in sessions with a member of staff who is responsible for this vulnerable group of pupils. Vital information about how to identify young carers is made available to all school staff, and noticeboards and the school webpage let students and their families know where to go for help”.
Young carers are often responsible for emotional, practical, or physical care for a parent, sibling, or other family member who has a physical disability, mental health issue, or substance misuse issue.