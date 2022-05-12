School near Banbury will celebrate its 50th anniversary with West End musical stars

The Warriner School, in Bloxham, is hosting a one-day festival to mark its 50th anniversary and has invited Abba Mania to headline the event to help with the seventies theme.

The band has toured 30 countries and recently completed a successful run at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London.

The school opened in 1971, but Covid meant organisers had to hold off their anniversary plans in 2021. Now they are keen to invite the surrounding community to join them for a special birthday bash at the beginning of July.

Head of school Sharon Nicholls said: “The Warriner School was and is the heart of this vibrant and exciting area and we are really excited to celebrate - 1970s-style - with past, present and future students and staff at our celebration summer festival. We look forward to many of you joining us.”

The Warriner School was opened for rural North Oxfordshire pupils after the new comprehensive system was launched in 1964. It merged three existing secondary schools: The Windmill School, Deddington; Dr Radcliffe’s School, Steeple Aston; and Hook Norton Secondary School.

Starting with 700 children, aged 11 to 16, in five decades it has doubled in size and now includes a successful sixth form.

Staff estimate that more than 850 teachers and support workers have been employed by The Warriner, while 11,000 pupils have been on its register.

Mrs Nicholls added: “We would love to see some of our former pupils and colleagues for the celebration – after all, it is these people who have made the Warriner the centre of this community.”

The 50th celebration will take place from 3-11pm, on Saturday July 2 in the school grounds. Abba Mania will headline the event’s evening entertainment, but there will also be family fun, school performances, tours around the campus, an exhibition of the school’s archived photos, and a dog show throughout the afternoon.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for 11-18-year-olds and £5 for 11-5-year-olds. Under 4s will be free.