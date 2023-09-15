The Warriner School has achieved the School Games Silver Mark Award for 2022/2023 academic year.

A school near Banbury has been praised nationally for its sporting achievements.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Hannah MacLachlan, subject leader for PE, said: "Some of our achievements in the year included the Tapathon when 20-plus students took part in a National World Record attempt and money raiser for Children in Need. Year 7-11 students took part in the Santa Fun Run to raise money for Katharine House Hospice.

"We were extremely successful in the cross-country events, placing a consistent first, second and third across all year groups. Our Sports Leadership Programme had over 75 Sports Leaders from years 7 - 10, which then led to our Year ¾ Cross Country, Year 5/6 Netball and Year 3/4 dodgeball - amongst many more events - linking with our 10 cluster primary schools.

"Our Year 11 boys were County Cup Football semi-finalists, and North Oxon Rugby Champions (undefeated in five years). Our Year 9 quad kids team were overall champions, whilst our Year 9 girls finished second and third in the netball, Year 10 finished first and second and Year 11, first. Finally, our girls football teams had a great season, finishing second and third in Year 7 and Year 8.

"As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.

"Thank you to The Warriner School PE department for continuing to drive our aim of 'life-long participation', as well as the The Warriner School and senior leaders for supporting the department's ambitions and recognising the importance of physical activity and its impact on whole school development.