Rocking around the Christmas tree: Banbury nursery enjoys homebuilder’s festive donation

Beth Cross and Kelsey Ross with the children at Banbury School Day Nursery

Children at Banbury School Day Nursery in Oxfordshire recently received a donation of ‘grow your own’ Christmas tree kits from Barratt Homes to help them celebrate this festive season.

The five star housebuilder gave 25 kits to youngsters at the nursery, who can now watch the seeds grow and hopefully decorate their very own Christmas tree in 2025.

With the festive period well underway and many people having already put their trees up, the children at Banbury School Day Nursery now have something to look forward to for next year’s Yuletide celebrations as well.

Andrea Brooker, Director at Banbury School Day Nursery, said: “I would really like to say thank you so much to Barratt Homes for the opportunity to receive the trees for our children. This is a wonderful way to extend our experiences for the children to grow their own trees.”

Banbury School Day Nursery getting stuck into their festive project following Barratt Homes' donation

Banbury School Day Nursery is located near the homebuilder’s Whitechapel Gardens community on White Post Road. The donation of Christmas tree growing kits is another part of Barratt Homes’ outreach to the local community.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We were more than happy to donate these Christmas tree kits to children at Banbury School Day Nursery to help them get into the festive spirit and look forward to a special time with their families.

“We hope the children have fun growing their trees and we look forward to hearing how tall each of them gets.”

