River Learning Trust (RLT) new Marston school receives prestigious Platinum Play Award: A celebration of transformation

New Marston School is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious OPAL Platinum Play Award, recognising its exceptional commitment to enhancing children's outdoor play experiences through the OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) programme.

This significant accolade reflects the school's dedication to transforming playtime into an enriching and engaging form of learning.

In an era where educational environments are continuously evolving, New Marston School has set a noteworthy example by prioritizing the importance of play in children's development. The OPAL programme provides students with diverse and stimulating outdoor experiences that foster creativity, social skills, and overall well-being.

The school recently held a special awards ceremony to celebrate this achievement, attended by enthusiastic students, dedicated staff, and esteemed guests, including Paul James, Chief Executive of the RLT, who was a special guest of honor. New Marston School is proud to be the first school in the trust to achieve this prestigious award. The atmosphere was filled with joy and pride as the entire school community came together to recognize the hard work and commitment that led to receiving the Platinum Play Award.

"The OPAL programme has transformed the way students engage with their environment and each other during playtime," said Louise Taffe, OPAL Mentor for New Marston School. "We believe that outdoor play is crucial for children's development, and this award is a testament to the school’s efforts in making play an integral part of its educational philosophy."

Receiving the Platinum Play Award not only highlights the success of the OPAL initiative but also marks a milestone in New Marston School's journey toward fostering a vibrant and holistic learning environment. The school is committed to continuing its efforts in providing children with rich and meaningful opportunities for play, thereby enhancing their overall educational experience.

For more information about New Marston School and the OPAL programme, please visit outdoorplayandlearning.org.uk or contact Louise at [email protected].