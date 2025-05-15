Return of much loved Oxfordshire school children’s artwork exhibition

Young Art Oxford returns 2026 in partnership with Rafiki Thabo Foundation

A fabulous competition showcasing artwork created by Oxfordshire school children is set to return in 2026!

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Art Oxford’s annual competition and exhibition offers young, aspiring artists the chance to have their work judged by well-known professionals and artists and to be exhibited at the Ashmolean Museum. Young Art Oxford was founded in 2008 and has always had at its heart the principle of children helping other children. Over the years, the competition has raised more than £150,000 for charities that support children.

Following a pause in 2025, it is with great excitement that Paula Wallace, Chair of Young Art Oxford, and Janet Hayes, Director of Oxfordshire-based charity Rafiki Thabo Foundation announce their new partnership in running the competition next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafiki Thabo is a small international development charity that enables access to education for vulnerable children in Kenya, Uganda and Lesotho, many of whom are living with disabilities, empowering them to transform their futures. In Paula’s words, “This is such a perfect partnership, truly cementing the Young Art Oxford ethos of children helping children. We know how much it means for children from a wide range of backgrounds to have this opportunity to enjoy art and help other children less fortunate than themselves and we are delighted that the competition will return in 2026.”

1st prize winner 2023, year 2

The competition is open to all school children in Oxfordshire from Reception to Year 9 and 2024 saw a record number of entries: almost 3,000. First, second and third prizes are awarded in each of the age categories at a very special Prize Winners’ Ceremony on the first evening of the exhibition at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. The exhibition will take place on the 15th and 16th May 2026 and the theme will be ‘Little Things That Matter’.

Young Art Oxford is a truly inclusive competition and is open to both state and independent schools, SEN schools, and home schoolers. For everything you need to know, including how to sign up your school or your children, please visit http://www.youngartoxford.com/

Funds for Rafiki Thabo Foundation will be raised via entry fees, and this will be further boosted via donations and sales of prints and merchandise at the exhibition. Rafiki Thabo Foundation’s Events and Partnerships Manager Janne Pilbeam says: “We want the children to know just how little it takes to help change someone’s life: each £2 per artwork entry fee can pay for a whole week of hot, nutritious school meals to one of the poorest children at our link school in Uganda. These children would otherwise go without a daily meal; thanks to the Young Art Oxford entrants they will have the energy to learn at school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised go directly to Rafiki Thabo Foundation. Donations can be made online via the JustGiving page: https://justgiving.com/page/young-art-oxford-2026

Learn more about the work and impact of Rafiki Thabo Foundation here https://rafiki-foundation.org.uk/