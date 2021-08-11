Record-breaking year for A-level results at Sibford School

Pupils at Sibford School  have been celebrating after achieving their best results on record despite the unprecedented circumstances surrounding examinations this year.

By James Bryce
Wednesday, 11th August 2021
Updated Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:54 am
Sibford School

Overall, 59% of Sibford students gained A* - B grades in their A Level and BTEC exams, the highest on record, with pupils achieving a 100% pass rate across all subjects.

Over 40% of results were awarded as A*/A or an equivalent BTEC Distinction – another school record.

The vast majority of pupils achieved places to study at their desired higher education destination. This year’s leavers will go on to study a wide range of courses all over the country such as biochemistry at Warwick University, chemistry with medicinal chemistry at Glasgow University, fashion buying & merchandising at Manchester University, environmental management at Reading University, sports coaching at Oxford Brookes University and physics at Sheffield University.

Sibford Head Toby Spence said: "Given the challenging year that our pupils have faced I am so pleased that they have acquitted themselves with such distinction in their results. These results are testimony to the pupils’ hard-work, team spirit and considerable grit and determination.

"I would also wish to pay tribute to the incredibly hard-working staff of the school who have worked tirelessly in extraordinary circumstances to support each individual.

"Behind every grade awarded is a story of care, encouragement, online learning, professionalism and dedication.

"We are very proud of the wide range of destinations and pathways that our students are pursuing – from those who are heading to ‘Russell Group’ universities such as Manchester and King’s College to those who are furthering their careers in a wide range of vocations such as fashion, sport, media and theatre.

"This reflects the diverse and thriving community that is found at Sibford School."