Record-breaking year for A-level results at Sibford School

Sibford School

Overall, 59% of Sibford students gained A* - B grades in their A Level and BTEC exams, the highest on record, with pupils achieving a 100% pass rate across all subjects.

Over 40% of results were awarded as A*/A or an equivalent BTEC Distinction – another school record.

The vast majority of pupils achieved places to study at their desired higher education destination. This year’s leavers will go on to study a wide range of courses all over the country such as biochemistry at Warwick University, chemistry with medicinal chemistry at Glasgow University, fashion buying & merchandising at Manchester University, environmental management at Reading University, sports coaching at Oxford Brookes University and physics at Sheffield University.

Sibford Head Toby Spence said: "Given the challenging year that our pupils have faced I am so pleased that they have acquitted themselves with such distinction in their results. These results are testimony to the pupils’ hard-work, team spirit and considerable grit and determination.

"I would also wish to pay tribute to the incredibly hard-working staff of the school who have worked tirelessly in extraordinary circumstances to support each individual.

"Behind every grade awarded is a story of care, encouragement, online learning, professionalism and dedication.

"We are very proud of the wide range of destinations and pathways that our students are pursuing – from those who are heading to ‘Russell Group’ universities such as Manchester and King’s College to those who are furthering their careers in a wide range of vocations such as fashion, sport, media and theatre.