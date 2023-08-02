Rally team in village near Banbury launches fundraiser to buy equipment for Kenyan school

A rally team and specialist garage in the village of Wardington has launched a fundraiser to buy equipment for a primary school in Kenya.

The Tuthill Porsche building, restoration, and racing garage in Wardington have set up the fundraiser to raise money to buy equipment, including pens, boards, and books, as well as sporting equipment and toiletries for the Pingalikani Primary School.

The company intends to buy the goods in England before transporting the equipment to Kenya, where they will participate in the East African Safari Classic Rally this December.

Technician at Tuthill Porsche Shea Pearce said: "As you can imagine, access to proper educational resources is essential for the growth and development of young minds, and unfortunately, the school in this remote Kenyan village is currently lacking the necessary equipment to provide a conducive learning environment.

The fundraiser will buy new educational materials, such as books, stationery, sporting equipment, and other essential learning items, for the school in Kenya.

"Our goal is to raise awareness about the plight of the school and gather much-needed funds to supply the students with educational materials, such as books, stationery, sporting equipment, and other essential learning items.

"The school has kindly allowed us the use of space outside their school on many occasions, and they have always greeted us with the biggest smiles and warmest welcome. To see these children each time brings our whole team so much joy."

The company intends to raise £911 before September, when they will leave England for Kenya. Upon arrival, Richard Tuthill, the director of Tuthill Porsche, will personally present all the items to the school.

