Pupils have a love of learning and positive attitudes to school life at William Morris Primary School, Banbury.

That is the opinion of Ofsted inspectors who visited the school in July.

William Morris is celebrating the milestone of receiving a ‘highly positive’ Ofsted report. It was rated ‘outstanding’ in 2024 when the Ofsted system changed its grading systems.

The school, part of the GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust, was found to have taken action to maintain the standards achieved.

The feedback – described as ‘glowing’ - comes on the heels of this year’s SATs results where 74 per cent of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths (combined) – against a national average of 62 per cent.

Inspectors described pupils as ‘extremely polite and friendly’, saying they ‘take pride in their school and delight in showing it off to visitors’.

Their report says leaders foster a culture of high expectations, with pupils demonstrating a palpable love of learning, looking forward to lessons and showing consistently positive attitudes toward their work.

Headteacher Alastair Johns said: “We are absolutely delighted with the feedback from Ofsted, which is a testament to the commitment, expertise and care shown daily by our staff and the enthusiasm and respect shown by our pupils.

"I’d like to thank our trust, GLF Schools, and the support team for their invaluable support in helping our school achieve all that it has.

“We are especially proud that our inclusive, high-expectations culture and love of learning shine through. Our recent SATs results further reflect this shared success and the strength of our school community.”

Inspectors said pupils conduct themselves with thought and consideration, contributing to a calm and productive school environment.

A particular strength identified was the school’s focus on reading.

"Reading is the backbone of the curriculum. The school works very well to promote pupils’ love of reading… they learn to read fluently and with confidence,” the report said.

Ofsted found relationships between staff and pupils are caring and kind. Most parents and carers rightly describe the school as an ‘amazing community with great leaders and staff’. Pupils achieve well and leave school well prepared for the next stage of their education.

The atmosphere is calm and productive. A wide range of educational visits, such as trips to Oxford and further afield, help pupils to develop their understanding of the wider world. Pupils learn about careers through work with professionals from different sectors, such as scientists, artists, musicians, engineers and athletes.

Pupils enjoy developing interests including dance, singing, pottery and cricket. They grow herbs, salads and vegetables and raise donations for charities and the food bank.

Ofsted inspectors said staff are quick to adapt the curriculum where pupils join during the academic year, including those who speak English as an additional language. Staff make sure pupils develop communication and language skills.

Teachers identify the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) effectively. They ensure, where required, learning is matched to pupils’ individual needs.

Ofsted said the same rigorous approach is not applied to the teaching of early writing. The school should work with staff to improve teaching in this area so there is a consistent and effective approach to teaching early handwriting skills.