Pupils’ hard work culminates in excellent GCSE outcomes

Girls at Tudor Hall School have been celebrating following their outstanding GCSE results. Almost a third of the cohort's results were awarded Grades 9 and 8, with 20% of girls achieving Grades 9-7 in all of their subjects.

Thirteen per cent of Tudor girls attained the top grade, compared to the national average of 5%, with Tudor girls achieving 53% of all GCSE results at Grades 9-7, against the national average of 21.7% - also beating the independent school average of 48.4% by some margin.

Over 40% of girls achieved Grades 9 and 8 in a wide variety of subjects, including Art, Computer Science, Geography, Latin, Biology, Chemistry, German, Spanish and Italian, testament to the quality of teaching and learning across the board.

Headmistress, Julie Lodrick said: "We are delighted to celebrate our girls’ GCSE results today. Their hard work, positive attitude and good humour has secured them outstanding outcomes which will allow them to approach the next steps in their education with confidence. The results across such a broad range of subjects reflect their impressive range of interests and an ability to achieve success over many disciplines.

Tudor Hall School, whose Year 11 cohort are celebrating GCSE success.

"They have established a firm foundation for embarking on their A Levels and we look forward to supporting them as they begin Sixth Form and continue to flourish in all aspects of school life.”

Some of the individual successes include:

Congratulations to Rosanna, who achieved Grades 9-7 across ten subjects, with Grade 9s in Biology, English Language, Latin and French: “I am elated with my results and so pleased that all the work over the last two years has led to this. I know for certain that it would not have been possible without all our kind and supportive teachers helping us along the way.”

Elsa was thrilled to achieve Grades 9-7 in all of her subjects, particularly for her Grade 9s in English Language and English Literature: “I am ecstatic with my results, which would not have been remotely possible without the support of all my teachers; a massive thank you to them!”

Tudor Hall is a boarding and day school for girls aged 11-18 years, situated in Wykham Park, just outside Banbury. Families are invited to attend the forthcoming Sixth Form Open Morning on Saturday, September 14 (for those interested in joining in Year 12), or the senior school Open Morning on Saturday, September 28 (for those interested in entry into Year 7 or Year 9).

For further information, visit: https://www.tudorhallschool.com/joining