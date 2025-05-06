Pupil’s energy saving tips on show at Oxfordshire housing development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A creative pupil in Abingdon has won an energy saving design competition organised by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Nine-year-old Zacchaeus Wirth-Miller at Sunningwell C of E Primary School was crowned the winner of the housebuilder’s competition to design a poster with top tips for energy saving. His entry is now on display in the show homes at Barratt Homes’ Abbey Fields and David Wilson Homes’ The Meadows developments.

The winning poster included six important pointers for being energy-efficient, including unplugging the TV, avoid leaving taps running, closing windows, turning off lights, drying washing outside and, where possible, using solar panels.

Zacchaeus received an art set for winning the competition to keep his creativity flowing in his final years at the school.

Zacchaeus Wirth-Miller reminding homeowners to turn their taps off

Anita Leech, Headteacher at Sunningwell C of E Primary School, said: “We have been focussing on sustainability here at Sunningwell. This competition gave the children a great reason to think about how to save energy at home as well as at school.”

Whilst building energy-efficient and sustainable properties at its Abingdon developments, the competition was organised by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to help new homeowners be more environmentally conscious and do their bit for the planet.

In doing so, the pupils at Sunningwell C of E Primary School were also able to learn about the importance of sustainability and what they can do to save energy in their own homes.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We received some fantastic entries to our energy saving design competition and would like to thank everyone at Sunningwell C of E Primary School for taking part.

Zacchaeus reminding homeowners to use their lighting wisely

“Zacchaeus’ attention to detail and strong designs stood out to us, and we are proud to display his posters at our Abingdon developments for the benefit of new homeowners.”

Abbey Fields is over 90% sold and has a variety of four bedroom properties available, whilst The Meadows has four and five bedroom properties ready to reserve.