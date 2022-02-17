Pupils at St John’s Priory School in Banbury marked Valentine’s Day by spreading love and happiness both within and outside their school community. (Submitted photo)

Following on from the success of their Christmas campaign with Banbury’s phone box library, teachers and pupils turned Banbury’s phone box library in to a ‘hub of love’ by decorating it with love hearts and giving away home-made knitted hearts to those who visited Banbury’s phone box library on Valentine's Day.

In school, pupils have been reflecting on the theme ‘love’ in their assemblies, in which the children had to finish the idea ‘love is’ by writing on pink post it notes, which were then shared aloud with the whole school community.

Headmistress Mrs Tracey Wilson said: “Love is one of our school values and plays an important part in our pupil’s daily lives. Love is defined as a very strong feeling of affection or a great interest and pleasure in something. It can be expressed in many different ways. This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to extend this feeling of love with our local community and give something back. We hope that our hearts spread a little bit of happiness and joy on this special day.”

Teachers and pupils from St John's Priory School turned Banbury’s phone box library into a ‘hub of love’ by decorating it with love hearts and giving away home-made knitted hearts to those who visited the phone box library on Valentine's Day. (Submitted photo)