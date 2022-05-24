Pupils at Banbury primary school release butterflies into the wild during forest school activity

Pupils at a Banbury primary school released some butterflies into the wild as part of their forest school activities.
Kelly Giles, a year two teacher Orchard Fields Community School, said: “The year two pupils released their painted lady butterflies into the forest school area.
“They had observed them emerge from their chrysalides inside net habitats in the classroom over the course of a week.
“Once fully formed, the butterflies were ready to be set free. Yasmin Adedokun told her teacher she felt brave leading the group and hoped the butterflies would be happy in their new environment.”
Mrs Sam Browne, the Forest School leader, said: “Some of the other projects have been making shelters and foraging in the gated nature area. The children have grown in confidence taking part in team building activities and learning the importance of taking care of the environment.”