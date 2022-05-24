Pupils at Banbury primary school release butterflies into the wild during forest school activity

Year two pupils at Orchard Fields Community School released their painted lady butterflies into the new forest school area. (photo from the school)

Pupils at a Banbury primary school released some butterflies into the wild as part of their forest school activities.

Kelly Giles, a year two teacher Orchard Fields Community School, said: “The year two pupils released their painted lady butterflies into the forest school area.

“They had observed them emerge from their chrysalides inside net habitats in the classroom over the course of a week.

Pupils from Orchard Fields Community School take part in Forest School activities (submitted photo)

“Once fully formed, the butterflies were ready to be set free. Yasmin Adedokun told her teacher she felt brave leading the group and hoped the butterflies would be happy in their new environment.”