Primary school pupils near Banbury learn about construction safety at HS2 site

Pupils from Chipping Warden Primary Academy enjoyed a day of learning about bridges, viaducts, and construction safety in their local area for the HS2 construction.

The pupils, aged 4–11, donned mini safety helmets and high-visibility jackets for their site tour led by engineers and builders from HS2’s construction partner Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall (EKFB).

The tour coincided with the release of EKFB's new children’s book, 'Cones and High Speed Rail', which aims to educate children about how to stay safe near railway lines and construction sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The book’s author, children’s writer Chris Madeley, read the story to the students, who each received a copy to take home with them.

The pupils spent the day learning about construction safety and the building of tunnels, bridges and viaducts.

Reflecting on the visit, Mrs Bonner, Headteacher at Chipping Warden Primary Academy, said: "Thank you for providing this opportunity for the children to see what construction is happening in their local community.

"The children enjoyed listening to ‘Cones and High Speed Rail’ and then seeing the locations from the story in real life. They loved asking questions and finding out facts from their trip."

Paddy Patterson, EKFB’s skills, employment, and education manager, said: "HS2 is part of these children’s and the wider communities’ lives. Keeping everyone safe and ensuring they benefit as much as possible, whether through creative learning, or access to apprenticeships, contract opportunities, and employment is our number one priority.

Advertisement

Advertisement