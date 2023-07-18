News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Primary school pupils near Banbury learn about construction safety at HS2 site

Pupils from Chipping Warden Primary Academy enjoyed a day of learning about bridges, viaducts, and construction safety in their local area for the HS2 construction.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:32 BST

The pupils, aged 4–11, donned mini safety helmets and high-visibility jackets for their site tour led by engineers and builders from HS2’s construction partner Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall (EKFB).

The tour coincided with the release of EKFB's new children’s book, 'Cones and High Speed Rail', which aims to educate children about how to stay safe near railway lines and construction sites.

The book’s author, children’s writer Chris Madeley, read the story to the students, who each received a copy to take home with them.

Most Popular
The pupils spent the day learning about construction safety and the building of tunnels, bridges and viaducts.The pupils spent the day learning about construction safety and the building of tunnels, bridges and viaducts.
The pupils spent the day learning about construction safety and the building of tunnels, bridges and viaducts.

Reflecting on the visit, Mrs Bonner, Headteacher at Chipping Warden Primary Academy, said: "Thank you for providing this opportunity for the children to see what construction is happening in their local community.

"The children enjoyed listening to ‘Cones and High Speed Rail’ and then seeing the locations from the story in real life. They loved asking questions and finding out facts from their trip."

Paddy Patterson, EKFB’s skills, employment, and education manager, said: "HS2 is part of these children’s and the wider communities’ lives. Keeping everyone safe and ensuring they benefit as much as possible, whether through creative learning, or access to apprenticeships, contract opportunities, and employment is our number one priority.

"Today marks the start of our exciting new education programme and we look forward to working with local communities to give even more young people access."

Related topics:HS2Banbury