Primary school pupils near Banbury display their fantastic artwork at local cafe

Primary school pupils near Banbury have displayed some of their fantastic artwork at a local cafe so the public can enjoy it.

The summer exhibition by preschool to year 6 pupils at Culworth Primary Academy will be on display at Culworth’s Forge Coffee shop.

It brings together artwork created by pupils from across the school, with artists' ages ranging from two to 11 years old.

Running for two months, the exhibition will officially open on Wednesday, July 3 and come to an end on Saturday, August 31.

Culworth Primary Academy has launched its annual summer art exhibition at the Forge Coffee shop.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the range of the children’s creativity and promote the school’s ideals of supporting pupils to discover that “there is no right or wrong way in art, just different interpretations”.

Head of school James Elliot said: "At Culworth, the creative curriculum is an important and integral part of our school’s programme.

"We encourage the children in their art lessons to experiment with different techniques and media and to explore their own creativity.

"For this on-going initiative, we are delighted to be working in partnership with Forge Coffee Culworth and have the opportunity to showcase the children’s art skills. I am so excited to share all of the children’s work with the wider community.”

Culworth Primary School pupils working on their fantastic artwork creations.

The Forge Coffee shop is open from 9am until 4pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am until 3pm on Sundays.

The Forge Coffee Shop hosts a number of art exhibits throughout the year and is welcoming of artists getting in contact to arrange future displays.