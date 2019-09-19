Primary school open event for prospective parents

St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Aston-Le-Walls will be opening its doors to parents during an open event later this month.

The Open Monday Morning event takes place on September 30 between 9am and 11am.

Head teacher, Laura Concannon, will welcome parents and give a speech about and tour of the school.

There will be a chance to have questions about school life at St Mary's answered, enjoy refreshments and find out more about the Ofsted rated 'Outstanding' school.

The event is free but parents are asked to confirm their intention to attend by calling 01295 660258, emailing head@stmarys-pri.northants-ecl.gov.uk or by visiting their website.