Primary school near Banbury 'delighted' to have voices heard on visit from MP

A primary school near Banbury was ‘delighted’ to have their voices heard during a visit from Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire Andrea Leadsom.

The MP visited King's Sutton Preschool after the school’s committee wrote to her to see what could be done to protect the preschool and to highlight the pressures faced by early years settings.

Staff discussed the issues facing the preschool with the MP on the busy morning, while the children loved having new visitors to chat with and offer mud cake.

The preschool, which has received an outstanding grade by Ofsted for the past three inspections, is facing financial challenges as it relies upon committee members, the community, and local businesses for support in fundraising and sponsorship.

MP for South Northamptonshire, Dame Andrea Leadsom, meets with staff and children at King's Sutton Preschool.

The committee is asking the MP to raise the issue of more funding for preschools, as local government funding only covers about 65% of outgoings and staff believe the current funding is not sufficient or reflective of the level of personal care required to look after young children.

A spokesperson for the preschool said: "We were delighted when Dame Andrea Leadsom arranged a visit with her assistant; she listened to the staff and committee’s concerns and has written to the Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP and Claire Coutinho MP calling for an urgent review of the important issues raised in the meeting.