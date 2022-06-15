Primary school in Banbury praised for improving children’s mental health and wellbeing

Rhys Stephenson, Katie Thistleton and Chris Reay with the Scool Award for Mental Health Excellence (Primary) Finalists at the Place2Be's Wellbeing in School Awards 2022

A primary school in Banbury has been recognised for its work in improving children’s mental health and wellbeing.

St Joseph’s Catholic School Banbury was announced as the winner of the Excellence in Mental Health – Primary award at the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards 2022 on June 13.

Any school from across the country working with children’s mental health charity Place2Be could be nominated for the award and St Joseph's School described the award as a 'huge achievement'.

The school was praised by the judges for embedding their mental health approach across the curriculum and developing the support available to children and families.

Deputy headteacher Ann-Marie Wortley said: “It’s amazing that the compassion, care and commitment of our whole staff has been recognised in this way. We are thrilled to have won and this now spurs us on even more!”

Catherine Roche, chief executive of Place2Be, said: “While we cannot ignore the mental health challenges facing schools today, it’s important to also celebrate the tremendous efforts being made to support children and young people across the UK.

"St Joseph’s is a shining example of going above and beyond to champion positive mental health in schools, and demonstrating an inspiring commitment to supporting the wellbeing of others.