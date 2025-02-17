PQA Performing Arts Academy launches weekend sessions for young people in Headington

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA), which has more than 200 academies nationwide, has opened in Headington to provide Sunday classes for children and young people aged 4-18.

The academy, based at Cheney School on Cheney Lane, welcomes children and young people from Oxford, Headington, Summertown, Wheatley, Cowley, Botley, and Godstow.

Earlier this month, the academy launched Sunday morning sessions for children aged 6 - 18 from 9:45am - 1pm. From Sunday 23 February, the academy will also run Poppets sessions between 9:45am - 11:30am, for children aged 4 - 6.

PQA offers training in comedy and drama, musical theatre, and film and TV, providing young people with professional performing arts skills and an opportunity to explore their creativity. The academy is also a community where students can build confidence, develop life skills, and express their individuality.

Academy Principals Nimalka and Anand Lakhani are passionate about building confidence and communication skills in young people. With strong academic and professional backgrounds, they have always been committed to learning and personal growth. Their journey through an Executive MBA at Imperial College London, where they first met, strengthened their leadership, communication, and public speaking.

Nimalka went on to serve as President of Oxford Toastmasters while excelling in senior corporate finance roles, leading strategic initiatives and complex financial operations. Anand honed his expertise in strategic leadership, later becoming Chief Executive of an engineering business that helped inventors advance their technologies towards commercialisation.

These experiences reinforced their dedication to developing confidence and self-expression in young people. They now hope to inspire children to build these valuable life skills early, equipping them for success both on and off the stage.

Nimalka says, “We are incredibly excited to bring the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts to Headington. We want every child to walk through our doors feeling inspired and leave with skills that will last a lifetime. Headington is the perfect home for our Academy and we can’t wait to see the magic unfold.”

Anand says, “We believe in creating opportunities that inspire children to be their best selves. We are a place where creativity flourishes, confidence is built, and lifelong memories are made.”

Alongside PQA, Nimalka and Anand also run two Kumon study centres in Oxford, where they support hundreds of students in developing strong independent learning in Maths and English. Having already made a significant impact on children’s academic confidence, they are now expanding their mission to nurture creativity and self-expression through the performing arts. By offering both structured academic support and a dynamic creative outlet, they hope to empower young people with the confidence, independence, and knowledge they need to thrive in all areas of life.

Made up of a team of industry professional teachers, PQA is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for young people to discover themselves whilst learning the latest techniques in performing arts. At PQA, performing arts aren’t just about singing and dancing, there are also opportunities for all children and young people to explore comedy, story writing and filmmaking.

If you’re interested in booking your child a free taster session, please visit the PQA website at www.pqacademy.com/academies/headington. If you have any questions, Principal Nimalka can be contacted through the site.