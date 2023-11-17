Police visit Banbury primary school to warn pupils about dangers of carrying knives
Police officers visited a Banbury primary school yesterday (Thursday November 16) to teach the pupils about the dangers of carrying knives.
PC Paul and PC Boisset from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team spent the day at Orchard Fields Community Primary School as part of the force’s Operation Sceptre.
The officers spoke to the year six pupils about issues worrying them regarding moving to secondary school and warned them about the dangers of carrying a knife or a weapon and how they should report anything that doesn't feel right.