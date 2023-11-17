News you can trust since 1838
Police visit Banbury primary school to warn pupils about dangers of carrying knives

Police officers visited a Banbury primary school yesterday (Thursday November 16) to teach the pupils about the dangers of carrying knives.
By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
PC Paul and PC Boisset from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team spent the day at Orchard Fields Community Primary School as part of the force’s Operation Sceptre.

The officers spoke to the year six pupils about issues worrying them regarding moving to secondary school and warned them about the dangers of carrying a knife or a weapon and how they should report anything that doesn't feel right.