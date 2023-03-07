The Enact production, which is funded by the Home Office, consists of four original plays that have been written by professional playwrights and designed and developed by the Cherwell Theatre Company in collaboration with young people as the voice and thinkers behind each script.
The four plays present adult themes and references to sexual violence, self-harm, suicide, pornography, rape, abuse, bullying, paedophilia, harassment, coercive control, and the impact of rumours.
The plays are designed to encourage difficult conversations around violence and abuse faced at schools with the goal of promoting a safer environment for women and girls in the future.
The event will take place at the Mill Arts Centre on Wednesday March 22.
Tickets can be purchased either for free or for £5 from the Banbury Mill Arts Centre website at www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/enact-volume-one/