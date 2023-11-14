Parents in West Northants asked for their views on academy schools' admissions
They are being asked for their opinion on admission arrangements for schools run by academies and trusts which are planning changes. Chenderit, Middleton Cheney and Silverstone schools are among those being consulted on.
Every year, academies, governing bodies and trusts who act as their own school admission authorities must review the way places are allocated at their schools. If changes are planned, they have to first be consulted on.
From this week, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) School Admission Team have opened a formal consultation on the admissions arrangements for any mainstream schools whose admission authorities have asked the council to co-ordinate their consultation for them.
The consultation runs between Monday, November 13 - Sunday, December 31, 2023
Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “I really encourage all parents, carers and guardians who may have a child at primary or secondary school to have their say in this consultation. The way in which places are allocated at a school is important to get right and that can only be achieved with the views and comments of those who have to go through the process included in the final decision making.”
Following the consultation period, admission authorities will review their proposed admission arrangements for 2025 and determine them by February 28, 2024, ensuring they are published on the schools’ websites by March 15, 2024.
To view the list of schools consulting this year and to respond to the consultation, please visit: Consultation on school admission arrangements for September 2025.