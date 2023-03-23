News you can trust since 1838
Oxfordshire’s head of school improvement and learning presented with MBE by Princess Anne

Princess Anne has presented Oxfordshire’s head of school improvement and learning, Kim James, with an MBE at Buckingham Palace.

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

A former teacher at schools in Didcot, Henley, and Abingdon, Kim James has been working for Oxfordshire County Council since 2018, leading school improvement, governor, early years, and virtual school services.

During the pandemic, Kim was commended for her work leading the county council’s education COVID-19 response team, supporting schools, colleges, and early years leaders.

Kim said: "I am deeply moved and humbled to be recognised in this way. It was a real privilege to have an opportunity to enter the palace. It’s a day I’ll never forget.

Kim was presented the MBE by Anne, the Princess Royal at a prestigious ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
"I am but a small part of a fantastic team of people who are all focused on improving outcomes for the pupils across Oxfordshire.

"I accepted this honour on behalf of everyone who works in education—teaching assistants, school office staff, teachers, senior leaders, heads and school governors."

Kim James MBE has spent 36 years teaching and working in education.
