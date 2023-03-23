Princess Anne has presented Oxfordshire’s head of school improvement and learning, Kim James, with an MBE at Buckingham Palace.

A former teacher at schools in Didcot, Henley, and Abingdon, Kim James has been working for Oxfordshire County Council since 2018, leading school improvement, governor, early years, and virtual school services.

During the pandemic, Kim was commended for her work leading the county council’s education COVID-19 response team, supporting schools, colleges, and early years leaders.

Kim said: "I am deeply moved and humbled to be recognised in this way. It was a real privilege to have an opportunity to enter the palace. It’s a day I’ll never forget.

Kim was presented the MBE by Anne, the Princess Royal at a prestigious ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

"I am but a small part of a fantastic team of people who are all focused on improving outcomes for the pupils across Oxfordshire.

"I accepted this honour on behalf of everyone who works in education—teaching assistants, school office staff, teachers, senior leaders, heads and school governors."