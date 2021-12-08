Oxfordshire education charity set to start work in Banbury

One of the team from Quest for Learning working with a child (Submitted photo)

Quest for Learning has been supporting children with literacy for 25 years, and has an astonishing track record of making a difference. Typically, the children they work with improve by an average of 13 months in reading accuracy and 20 months in reading comprehension in just a few weeks. The charity employs a team of experienced tutors who work with individual schools over the course of several months.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siân Renwick, executive director, explains why children need the help now more than ever: “There are many reasons why a child may be falling behind with their reading. Sometimes they have missed school through illness, sometimes they have a disrupted home life, sometimes English isn’t their first language. Adding Covid lockdowns and missed schooling into that mix has made things really difficult for a lot of children. The good news is that we know we can help, and we are very much looking forward to working in Banbury.”

The charity is hoping to work in two primary schools, starting in the new year, and is currently in conversation with a number of possible partners.