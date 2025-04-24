Oxfordshire Cricket Future Leaders Academy receive social media masterclass

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of young leaders learned how to use social media to engage audiences at Oxfordshire based cricket clubs, with help from award-winning Fortitude Communications.

The social media masterclass was delivered as part of a day of engaging workshops at Oxfordshire Cricket’s latest Future Leaders Academy. The new aspirational programme for cricketers aged 13-18 will equip them with the skills and knowledge to become the generation of leaders.

Shaun Reynolds and Rosie Teal-Hunt from Oxford-based PR agency Fortitude delivered the social media seminar to almost 20 teenagers at Cherwell School. The insights included interactive sessions on strategy, video reels, photography, graphic design and social responsibility.

The group was tasked with creating video reels and a flyer which promoted cricket as a fun, inclusive, sport while considering target audiences, key messaging and strategy.

Guests also learnt how to operate a camera and capture images using professional equipment.

Shaun Reynolds, Account Manager at Fortitude said: “Everyone gained industry insights into how social media is used by clubs and left with new knowledge and confidence to take into the real world.

“Social media is a powerful tool for any organisation, but it’s critical it is used effectively to maximise its potential.

“Cricket still has a perception issue, so we used the workshop to explore how social media can help reduce barriers which might prevent people from playing with a goal to increase participation.

“Everyone engaged with the session and created some fantastic ideas and content, which we helped refine and they left with workable strategies and content that will take their club’s socials to the next level.

Teenagers were tasked with creating their own reels and flyers as part of the session.

“It was a privilege for us to help inspire and educate the next generation of future leaders.”

The social media workshop was one of several modules that took place during the afternoon to inspire the youngsters and help equip them to volunteer.

Nick Pinhol, Managing Director of Oxfordshire Cricket, said: “Our Future Leaders Academy delivers a comprehensive toolkit of qualifications which empower participants to make real impact within their clubs, communities and beyond.

“It was great for our participants to learn from a range of experts including Fortitude who deep-dived into how social media can be used responsibly and professionally while creating fun and engaging content.

“The workshop developed participants’ confidence and competence which in the long-term will help them to support their clubs’ online presence effectively.

“Thank you to Fortitude for delivering a really hands-on experience for everyone.”

Based on ARC Oxford in Cowley, Fortitude was founded in 2017 by Greig Box Turnbull, a former Oxford United managing director and Mirror journalist.

The agency specialises in helping businesses communicate effectively via PR, content creation, photography, video, social media and marketing with clients including Oxford United, Oxford Bus Company and Welbeck Health Partners.

Further information is available online via www.fortitudecommunications.com.