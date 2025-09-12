Oxfordshire County Council abolish dedicated special educational needs and disabilities role
The authority scrapped the role shortly after the May local elections, when the Lib Dems won a majority.
SEND is now included in the cabinet member for Children and Young People portfolio, with the decision facing criticism from SEND parents across the county.
But a motion calling for the separate cabinet role to be reinstated was narrowly voted down at the full council meeting on Tuesday, September 9.
Conservative councillor James Plumb, who is part of the Oxfordshire Alliance opposition group, proposed the motion.
He said: “The decision to remove [the role] has weakened the council’s focus at a time when greater leadership is needed, not less.
“We all know that there is no quick fix to the issues surrounding SEND, but reinstating a dedicated cabinet member […] will help restore confidence, sharpen accountability and show families that this council is serious about delivering the change that families and children with SEND desperately deserve.”
The council created the dedicated role after it was told it was failing children with SEND in an Ofsted report in September 2023.
Former cabinet member for SEND improvement Kate Gregory said that she understood the sentiment behind the motion, but that “significant and measurable” progress had been made since the Ofsted inspection.
She added: “This is not a step back, it’s a step towards a more joined-up, child centred approach, one that reflects how families experience our services.”
The motion was voted down with 29 votes in support, including Greens, Labour and Conservative councillors, and 31 against.