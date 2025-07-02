Oxfordshire celebrates the next generation of STEM innovators

The annual Oxfordshire High Sheriff Young Engineer Awards took place on 16th June at Abingdon & Witney College to recognise students who show great promise in the fields of engineering, advanced materials and design technology.

Richard Dick, Executive Chairman at Lucy Group and founder of the Oxfordshire High Sheriff Young Engineer Awards, said: “The UK is experiencing a significant shortage of young engineers, which may hinder critical infrastructure and decarbonisation programmes in the future. This year’s award winners show that the talent is there in abundance. The role of teachers and industry is to encourage students to pursue STEM subjects, nurture their interest and demonstrate the fulfilling careers open to young people who choose that path.”

State schools across the county were invited to nominate students aged 12-18 across three age categories, Years 12 & 13, Years 10 & 11 and Years 8 & 9. The awards were sponsored by Abingdon & Witney College, The Engineering Trust and Lucy Group, a long-standing Oxford company that engineers smart electrics for the built environment.

The judging panel comprised Richard Dick, John May (High Sheriff of Oxfordshire), Andy Linfoot (Engineering Director, Lucy Electric), Mark Vingoe (CEO, The Engineering Trust), Caroline Conlon (Head of Applications & Technical Support, Lucy Electric) and Jacqui Stiefel (Engineering Project Design Manager, Lucy Electric). Prizes included £400 for the winning student in each category and £1,000 for the students’ respective school or college. There were also runner-up prizes in each category, a Team Award and an overall High Sheriff Award.

Rachel Kennedy, overall winner of the High Sheriff Award 2025 with Richard Dick, Chairman of Lucy Group, and John May, High Sheriff of Oxfordshire.

This year’s overall winner of the High Sheriff Award was Rachel Kennedy, a year 12 &13 entry from St. Birinus School. Rachel designed and developed a prosthetic hand, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for upper-limb amputees. Her prototype integrated Arduino microcontroller technology, servo motors, and sustainable 3D-printed components to simulate flexible, tendon-based finger movement.

Mark Vingoe of The Engineering Trust said: “With 20% of the UK’s current engineering workforce on the verge of retirement, we must compete with other industries to attract the best talent from a diverse range of backgrounds. Our amazing award winners represent the next generation of engineers who will go on to tackle some of society’s biggest challenges and make a real difference, not just in the UK but across the globe.”