Oxford named England’s brainiest city, according to new study

From its world-famous universities to its obsession with trivia nights, England has long taken pride in its academic achievements. But when it comes to brainpower, which places are actually topping the charts? A new study has analysed the data to find out. And the results might just surprise you.

The research, carried out by BrainManager, a website that tests IQ through various quizzes online, examined a range of factors that reflect both formal education and intellectual curiosity. Looking at 60 of England’s largest towns and cities, the study considered the percentage of residents with degrees, GCSE attainment, vocational and Level 3 qualification rates, and access to public libraries. But it didn’t stop there – it also explored how eager people are to learn outside the classroom, using data on Google searches related to online reading and the number of public lectures and academic events held per 10,000 people.

By analysing these eight metrics and assigning each a weighted value based on its educational significance, BrainManager created an overall score to rank England’s largest towns and cities.

It probably comes as no shock that Oxford takes the top spot. Home to the oldest university in the English-speaking world, the city lives and breathes academia. With over 41% of residents holding a university degree – the highest in the country – and a whopping 85.1% boasting Level 3 qualifications, Oxford’s academic credentials are tough to beat. The city also came out on top for public lectures and academic events, with 641 per 10,000 people. That’s a lot of brain food on offer.

Oxford named England’s brainiest city

But Oxford isn’t just about lofty lectures in grand halls – it’s an environment that fosters everyday learning too. It ranks third for Google searches related to online reading, showing locals are just as keen to learn from their phones as they are from podiums. Interestingly, despite all its scholarly prestige, Oxford only ranks 25th for the percentage of schools rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted. Proof that even the best brains don’t always tick every box.

Reading ranks second overall thanks to strong academic credentials, including an impressive GCSE attainment rate and a solid share of degree holders. Slough follows in third, standing out with its top-tier vocational qualification rate and an abundance of public academic events that signal its commitment to hands-on learning. Brighton and Hove lands in fourth place, where its high number of degree holders and GCSE performance help offset weaker library access and event attendance.

London comes in at fifth, bringing with it the country’s highest number of public libraries and a strong percentage of 'Outstanding' schools, though it surprisingly lags when it comes to public lectures. York, in sixth place, offers a rich blend of traditional and modern educational strengths, while Wokingham, at seventh, boasts some of the strongest academic qualifications in the country despite having just one public library. Rounding out the list are Stafford (eighth), with excellent public event engagement, Southend-on-Sea (ninth), topping GCSE rankings, and Bournemouth (tenth), a seaside spot that balances strong school performance with lower levels of degree holders.

On the flip side, Blackpool, Doncaster, Sunderland, Barnsley, and Hull ranked in the bottom 5.

List of the top 10 smartest cities in the study:

Rank City % of people who have a degree GCSE attainment rate Access to public libraries Vocational qualification rate Level 3 qualification rate % of schools rated outstanding at last Ofsted inspection Google Searches per online reading per 10,000 people Public lectures and academic events per 10,000 people Total Score 1 Oxford 41.06 49.7 47 1.98 85.1 6.59 390.63 641.25 71.87 2 Reading 33.00 52 30 2.46 76.3 5.00 387.41 302.54 59.53 3 Slough 26.17 56 11 3.32 60.7 7.27 128.87 457.36 53.94 4 Brighton and Hove 37.93 51.6 15 1.93 73.5 3.60 289.18 271.44 52.09 5 London 33.70 52.81 89 2.21 76 10.73 182.79 6.32 52.08 6 York 33.09 53 22 1.78 77 7.02 118.49 181.46 49.82 7 Wokingham 36.50 54.8 1 1.79 81 4.83 98.77 23.57 49.00 8 Stafford 29.05 47.3 22 2.20 64.5 11.11 189.50 380.47 47.46 9 Southend-on-Sea 22.06 56.3 6 2.37 63.1 7.30 219.82 426.36 46.05 10 Bournemouth 26.85 52.7 7 2.44 66.7 10.08 148.71 149.46 45.29