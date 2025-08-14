Oxford High School students celebrate academic excellence and real-world impact

Almost two-thirds of the results were A* - A

89% results were A*- B

Over a fifth of pupils achieved 2 or more A*s, with 15% pupils achieving 3 or more A*s significantly above the 2% national average for 2025.

Oxford High School students will be heading to some of the UK’s top universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Durham, Warwick, Imperial and King’s College London to read subjects as diverse as Natural Sciences, Medicine, English, History and bucking the declining trend for languages studying Russian, Spanish, language courses and Law.

The Summertown school pupils have achieved some outstanding results. Amalie celebrates 4 A*s and reads Economics and Management at Oxford. Beatrix (3 A*’s) to study Biochemistry at Imperial College London. Isabel (A*A*, A, A) studies Geography at Durham.

Evie achieved an exceptional (A*, A*, A*, A, A) and joins Sheffield to study Medicine. Noraca has 4 A*’s and will study Economics, Finance and Data Science at Imperial and Teresa reads Mathematics at Warwick after celebrating 4 A*’s. Saanvi (A*, A*, A) studies Medicine at Queen Mary and Frances (4 A*’s) will study Medicine at Manchester and Alexandra (A*, A*, A, A) will study Liberal Arts at Durham.

More students this year than ever before are taking up less conventional routes reflecting the school’s expertise across the board including Hannah who has an unconditional place at Central School of Drama, who starred as Fagin in the school’s production of ‘Oliver’. Cass takes up a place at the prestigious ‘Grande Ecole’ Science Po in Paris and Angela who will be moving to New York to study Liberal Arts. Tanya (A*, A*, A* A) will be studying Aerospace Engineering at Bristol.

Hannah (3 A*s) reads Natural Sciences at Cambridge, Mysha takes up a place at Bristol to read physics as well as riding for the UK Development dressage squad and Cecily who takes up her place at Imperial has been signed by Arsenal and took one of her exams in Poland during the World Championships in June.

Aarya (A*, A*, A*, A*, B ) who gained the top result in the world in her Spanish GCSE despite never having visited the country before coming to Oxford High School GDST goes to read Law at Cambridge having established a law journal for all 26 schools across the GDST. Bea (A*, A, A) who competes at international cheerleading competitions will be taking up a place at Exeter to study English and French Law.

Marina Gardiner Legge, Head of Oxford High School GDST, said: “What makes me proudest is not just the results themselves, but the spirit in which they were achieved. Our students are fearlessly ambitious, intellectually curious, and unapologetically themselves.

"They have pursued their passions with integrity and courage, supported by one another and by extraordinary teachers. This is what limitless learning looks like: young women who are not only ready for the world, but ready to reshape it. Their journey is just beginning, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what comes next.’

Rachael Pallas Brown, Director of Sixth Form said:

“I’m incredibly proud of this year group, not just for their academic achievements, but for the way they have embraced every aspect of Sixth Form life. They have set their sights high, engaging fully with our extended research programme, seizing leadership roles, and showing real initiative in mentoring younger students across the school.

"This year group has seized every opportunity, from extended research projects and leadership roles to mentoring younger students and working with local primary schools. Two-thirds took part in our peer mentoring scheme, a true example of collaborative sisterhood in action.

"I have no doubt they will go on to lead with confidence and purpose in whatever path they choose. I’m excited to see the impact they will make in the years ahead.”

