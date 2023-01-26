Various subject area presentations on offer to visitors on the Banbury and Bicester College open day.

The college will be open to visitors next Wednesday (February 1) from 4.30 to 7.30pm, showcasing the range of programmes available.

There will be chances to meet students and staff, as well as opportunities to discover more about the courses, which cover everything from beauty therapy to carpentry.

Staff will be on site to discuss potential students' options and plan out the best choices available.

Harry Watts is studying a Business Level 3 Extended Diploma at the college, he said: "Attending the open event provided me with a good insight into what was available for me at Banbury and Bicester College.