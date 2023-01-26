Open day for visitors at Banbury college will take place next week
Banbury and Bicester College are welcoming visitors to explore the opportunities at the college during an open day next week.
The college will be open to visitors next Wednesday (February 1) from 4.30 to 7.30pm, showcasing the range of programmes available.
There will be chances to meet students and staff, as well as opportunities to discover more about the courses, which cover everything from beauty therapy to carpentry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Staff will be on site to discuss potential students' options and plan out the best choices available.
Harry Watts is studying a Business Level 3 Extended Diploma at the college, he said: "Attending the open event provided me with a good insight into what was available for me at Banbury and Bicester College.
"The environment at college suits my study needs, and my tutor has helped me further to specialise in what I want to do in the future whilst giving me great course-related knowledge that will be useful in my career."