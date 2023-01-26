News you can trust since 1838
Open day for visitors at Banbury college will take place next week

Banbury and Bicester College are welcoming visitors to explore the opportunities at the college during an open day next week.

By Jack Ingham
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:48pm
Various subject area presentations on offer to visitors on the Banbury and Bicester College open day.
The college will be open to visitors next Wednesday (February 1) from 4.30 to 7.30pm, showcasing the range of programmes available.

There will be chances to meet students and staff, as well as opportunities to discover more about the courses, which cover everything from beauty therapy to carpentry.

Staff will be on site to discuss potential students' options and plan out the best choices available.

Harry Watts is studying a Business Level 3 Extended Diploma at the college, he said: "Attending the open event provided me with a good insight into what was available for me at Banbury and Bicester College.

"The environment at college suits my study needs, and my tutor has helped me further to specialise in what I want to do in the future whilst giving me great course-related knowledge that will be useful in my career."

