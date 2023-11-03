Banbury and Bicester College is welcoming visitors to explore their future opportunities at the college during an open day next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The college will be showcasing a range of options available to visitors looking to find out more on Sunday November 11 from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

There will be chances to meet students and staff, as well as opportunities to discover more about the college, which covers a range of courses from beauty therapy to carpentry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Watts is currently studying a Business Level 3 Extended Diploma at Banbury and Bicester College.

The college is welcoming visitors to explore future opportunities at the establishment next week.

He said: “Attending the open event provided me with a good insight into what was available for me at Banbury and Bicester College.

“The environment at college suits my study needs, and my tutor has helped me further to specialise in what I want to do in the future, whilst giving me great course-related knowledge that will be useful in my career."