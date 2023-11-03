Open day for visitors at Banbury college to take place next week
The college will be showcasing a range of options available to visitors looking to find out more on Sunday November 11 from 9.30am until 12.30pm.
There will be chances to meet students and staff, as well as opportunities to discover more about the college, which covers a range of courses from beauty therapy to carpentry.
Harry Watts is currently studying a Business Level 3 Extended Diploma at Banbury and Bicester College.
He said: “Attending the open event provided me with a good insight into what was available for me at Banbury and Bicester College.
“The environment at college suits my study needs, and my tutor has helped me further to specialise in what I want to do in the future, whilst giving me great course-related knowledge that will be useful in my career."
To book a place on the open day, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/banbury-and-bicester-college-november-open-event-tickets-653930733427