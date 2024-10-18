Open classrooms: Celebrating student work and mental well-being

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a heart-warming event, Bloxham Primary school opened its classrooms to parents, inviting them to explore and celebrate their children’s remarkable work.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coinciding with World Mental Health Day, this event proudly embraced the #Hello Yellow national initiative, which encourages individuals to wear something yellow as a symbol of positivity and support for mental health awareness.

#Hello Yellow aims to spark conversations about mental health and promote understanding, making it a perfect fit for our school community. Students and staff adorned themselves in cheerful yellow attire, transforming our halls into a sea of brightness and optimism. This visual celebration highlighted our collective commitment to nurturing mental well-being and supporting one another. The day was enriched by positive affirmations, emphasizing the values we hold dear: Inclusivity, Caring, Ambition, Trustworthiness, Creativity, and Honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of our school vision—Be. Build. Become—lies the belief that each child deserves the space to explore their individuality. By inviting parents to engage with their children’s creativity and achievements, we nurture a sense of belonging that encourages students to embrace their unique identities. Our commitment to inclusivity ensures that every student feels valued and understood.

Positive affirmations displayed on classroom doors

Parents/Carers and children shared moments of connection, discussing the hard work and thoughtfulness behind each piece. This collaborative environment fosters a sense of belonging and encourages open communication, essential for nurturing mental well-being.

Thank you to all the parents who participated in this meaningful afternoon. Your support is crucial in building a nurturing environment that prioritizes mental health and celebrates each child’s unique journey. Together, we are not just a school; we are a community dedicated to helping every student grow and succeed.