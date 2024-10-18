Open classrooms: Celebrating student work and mental well-being
Coinciding with World Mental Health Day, this event proudly embraced the #Hello Yellow national initiative, which encourages individuals to wear something yellow as a symbol of positivity and support for mental health awareness.
#Hello Yellow aims to spark conversations about mental health and promote understanding, making it a perfect fit for our school community. Students and staff adorned themselves in cheerful yellow attire, transforming our halls into a sea of brightness and optimism. This visual celebration highlighted our collective commitment to nurturing mental well-being and supporting one another. The day was enriched by positive affirmations, emphasizing the values we hold dear: Inclusivity, Caring, Ambition, Trustworthiness, Creativity, and Honesty.
At the heart of our school vision—Be. Build. Become—lies the belief that each child deserves the space to explore their individuality. By inviting parents to engage with their children’s creativity and achievements, we nurture a sense of belonging that encourages students to embrace their unique identities. Our commitment to inclusivity ensures that every student feels valued and understood.
Parents/Carers and children shared moments of connection, discussing the hard work and thoughtfulness behind each piece. This collaborative environment fosters a sense of belonging and encourages open communication, essential for nurturing mental well-being.
Thank you to all the parents who participated in this meaningful afternoon. Your support is crucial in building a nurturing environment that prioritizes mental health and celebrates each child’s unique journey. Together, we are not just a school; we are a community dedicated to helping every student grow and succeed.