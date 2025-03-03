Ofsted praises Hanwell Fields Community School as 'nurturing' environment where pupils thrive

Pupils and staff at Hanwell Fields Community School in Banbury are celebrating a highly encouraging report from Ofsted inspectors, which praises it as a “nurturing” school where pupils “thrive”.

Following a visit to the school earlier this term, inspectors graded all categories as ‘Good’ or better. In particular, they were impressed by the provision for Early Years and pupils’ personal development, both of which were judged ‘Outstanding’.

Describing the school as a place where pupils “excel socially and academically”, the inspectors were full of praise for the education that pupils receive across the school and the environment fostered by pupils, staff and the wider school community.

In their report, they remarked on the high expectations that have been set out for pupils, with a curriculum that is building “ambitiously year-on-year”. Pupils at the school are complimented for their attitudes to learning and the fact that they “value hard work and achieve well”, as well as showing a sense of pride and belonging to the school.

Alongside the learning in the classroom, the inspectors also remarked on the “impressive understanding” that pupils gain of the world around them during their time at Hanwell Fields and the way they are supported to become “responsible and confident young people”. They highlighted that through an “excellent programme of enrichment and wider development”, pupils build their character, confidence and interests.

The report was overwhelmingly positive, and the inspectors only found one area where the school could improve.

"Occasionally, staff do not check what pupils know and understand as effectively as they could," said the inspectors.

"This means that some pupils do not have as much opportunity to practice using and embedding new knowledge."

Alex Pearson, headteacher at Hanwell Fields Community School, said: “This outcome from Ofsted is a credit to our fantastic pupils, staff and the efforts of our whole school community to create a culture of aspiration and achievement here at Hanwell Fields. Our pupils are great ambassadors for the school and their enthusiasm towards their learning is commendable and something they can each take pride in.

"I would like to thank our families and staff for their continuous support in ensuring we provide a rich and enjoyable education for all pupils, and give them the tools they need to thrive by the time they leave for secondary school.”

Darran Ellison-Lee, director of Primary Education at United Learning, said: “It is gratifying that the inspectors recognised that pupils “thrive in this nurturing school” and “excel socially and academically”. Their report is full of praise for the education that pupils at Hanwell Fields receive from nursery through to Year 6.”

To read the full report, visit https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50270465