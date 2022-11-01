Ofsted inspectors praise Middleton Cheney's Chenderit School in latest report

Chenderit School students and teachers celebrate being praised by Ofsted inspectors.

The Ofsted inspection, which took place on September 27 and 28 resulted in the school being graded as ‘good’ in all areas, and the sixth form being graded as ‘outstanding’.

Headteacher Jayne Cartwright said: “We are thrilled with Ofsted’s judgements about our school and sixth form. Inspectors were rigorous throughout their two days with us during which they undertook ‘deep dive’ activities in english, maths, geography, history and art.

"They also visited science, modern foreign languages and a number of other subjects. Our students were very involved in our inspection, meeting with all the inspectors and talking about what it is like to be a student at Chenderit School.

"Staff and students impressed the inspection team, and our sixth form students, in particular, were exuberant about sixth form life”.

The full Ofsted report, which will be published on Thursday November 10, praises the politeness and helpfulness of the pupils and the teachers’ ‘high expectations for every pupil’s behaviour and attainment’.

The inspectors also noted that across the school, teachers have good subject knowledge and they present subject matter clearly and that lesson routines are well established in the school.

Ofsted rated the school’s sixth form as outstanding with students benefiting from very highly personalised support and guidance, with sixth-form students developing excellent subject knowledge.

Head of sixth form Billy Belstone said: “We pride ourselves on being a tight- knit community and I am incredibly proud of our teachers and students who work alongside one another to make our sixth form the special and unique place that it is."

Advertisement

"Inspectors praised our relentless drive for the highest of standards, the consistently powerful and remarkable teaching, and the distinctive and bespoke enrichment opportunities that are lapped up by our students.