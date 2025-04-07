North Oxfordshire Academy students perform at Royal Opera House

Students at the Royal Opera House

Students perform alongside opera singers ahead of concert in the summer.

Earlier this month, a group of North Oxfordshire Academy students travelled to London to showcase their musical talents at the world-famous Royal Opera House. The students joined hundreds of other students from United Learning schools across the country for a fantastic immersive concert, ‘Everybody Sing The Magic Flute’.

Based on Mozart’s opera ‘The Magic Flute’, the concert gave students an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the music of this much-loved opera. Ahead of the concert, the students had learnt six songs from ‘The Magic Flute’ which they performed alongside the other students and professional opera singers as well as the Royal Ballet and Opera Orchestra.

The opera house, which is based in the heart of London’s Covent Garden, was filled with rousing voices as the students came together to perform the songs they had been learning. It was a fantastic experience for all the students who are now looking forward to performing the rest of the opera at the Royal Festival Hall in June.

The concert is part of a new project created by the Royal Opera House and United Learning, which seeks to promote students’ creativity, confidence and collaboration skills, as well as giving them an opportunity to perform outside their school community.

North Oxfordshire Academy Music teacher Chloe Cardin-Stewart said:

“The Everybody Sing event was a fantastic opportunity for our students to visit and perform in a prestigious venue. Having the opportunity to sing alongside professional opera singers is an experience I'm sure they will cherish for a long time. Our students were excited and inspired by the experience and are looking forward to learning the remaining pieces for their performance at the Royal Festival Hall in June.”