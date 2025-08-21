North Oxfordshire Academy students earn raft of top GCSE grades

Issy, Liyr, Sofia

Students and staff at North Oxfordshire Academy (NOA) in Banbury are celebrating today after GCSEs were awarded across the country.

67% of students at the school achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and maths, with over half (52%) achieving a grade 5 or above in both subjects.

Among the school’s top performers marking their success today – many of whom will be returning to NOA’s Sixth Form in September – are:

Issy, who achieved eight grade 9s, including in English and maths;

Nina, who achieved eight grade 9s, including in English and maths;

Sofia, who achieved five grade 9s (including in English and maths), one grade 8, and one Level 2 Distinction*;

Liya, who achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s;

Seb, who achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7, one Level 2 Distinction* and one Level 2 Merit;

Jolie, who achieved one grade 9, four grade 8s, one grade 7, and one Level 2 Distinction;

Aidan, who achieved one grade 9, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, one grade 5 and one Level 2 Distinction*.

Sofia said:

“The encouragement I received at every stage pushed me to believe in myself – I’m so proud of my results and excited for what comes next.”

Seb said:

“Hard work and resilience really do pay off. With the support of my teachers, I’ve achieved more than I ever thought possible.”

These results follow last week’s A Level success which saw students at the school take up places at a range of Russell Group institutions, including one student, Millie Freeman, who gained a place at the University of Oxford.

Ellie Jacobs, Principal at North Oxfordshire Academy, said:

“We are immensely proud of our Year 11 students’ achievements this year. Their hard work, determination and resilience, buoyed by the support and guidance of our excellent staff, have led to these fantastic results which they should all be thoroughly pleased with.

“This cohort set high aspirations for themselves in their academic studies but, beyond their work in the classroom, they also played a key role in fostering the warm and supportive community we have here at NOA. We are looking forward to welcoming many of our Year 11s back into our Sixth Form in September where I am sure they will continue to excel.”