North Oxfordshire Academy student secures place at University of Oxford

Millie Freeman, who was awarded three As in French, English Literature and Drama, and an A* for EPQ, will be heading to Balliol College, University of Oxford to study French and beginner’s Italian.

Speaking of her success, Millie said:

"I'm very grateful for all the support I've had from all of my teachers and I’m very excited for my future."

Across the Year 13 cohort, students have seen their hard work over the past two years rewarded by securing places at a raft of the country’s top Russell Group institutions, with three quarters (75%) of entries gaining A*-C grades.

Other NOA students celebrating today include:

Jaedon Atkinson, who was awarded an A* in Psychology, an A in Biology and a Distinction in Sport, and is going to the University of Bristol to study Physiological Science;

Vova Vickers who was awarded an A* in Further Maths, an A in Maths and a B in Physics, and is going to Oxford Brookes University to study Computer Science;

Kai Drake-Law, who was awarded four As in Physics, Chemistry, Maths and EPQ, and is going to the University of Southampton to study Aeronautical Engineering;

Weronika Hajduk, who was awarded two As in Polish and EPQ, two Distinction*s in Business and Health & Social Care, and a B in English Language, and is going to Oxford Brookes Universityto study Midwifery;

Isabelle Horlick, who was awarded two As in Physics and EPQ, a Distinction* in Engineering, and a B in Maths, and is going to the University of Hertfordshire to study Architecture.

Commending the support he has received from the school, Kai, said:

"Thank you so much for supporting and pushing me for the last two years.”

Ellie Jacobs, Principal of North Oxfordshire Academy, said:

“Many congratulations to all our students receiving their results today. It is excellent to see so many of our Sixth Formers achieve the grades they were hoping for and successfully secure their next steps. Thank you to our fantastic Sixth Form team for the enduring support and guidance they have provided to our young people and to our students for showing such dedication to their studies and to our school more broadly. I wish them all the very best of luck for the future and look forward to hearing about all that they go on to do and achieve.”

Photo Credit: North Oxfordshire Academy

1 . Students and staff at North Oxfordshire Academy (NOA) celebrate! Weronika Hajduk Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Students and staff at North Oxfordshire Academy (NOA) celebrate! Vova Vickers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Students and staff at North Oxfordshire Academy (NOA) celebrate! Kai Drake-Law Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Students and staff at North Oxfordshire Academy (NOA) celebrate! Isabelle Horlick Photo: Submitted Photo Sales