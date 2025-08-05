North Oxfordshire Academy hosts inspiring Year 10 Careers Day
The day featured a packed schedule of workshops, presentations, and mock interviews, offering students valuable insights into potential career pathways and essential employability skills.
In partnership with international business financier Bibby Financial Services, 24 of their team members volunteered their time to conduct mock interviews with every Year 10 student who each received two mock interviews. The BFS team also delivered highly practical ‘Smart Money’ budgeting workshops, helping students build financial literacy and confidence.
The event was the result of a collaborative effort between North Oxfordshire Academy staff, students, and a dedicated working group from Bibby Financial Services.
Additional highlights and visitors included:
- Banbury College: Interactive Esports workshop
- Ace Training: Soft skills for employment
- Barclays Life Skills: Confidence-building workshop
- Kubota: Hands-on experience with diagnostic tools and a full-size orange tractor
- Not a Trend Theatre Company: Workshop on Decolonising and Anti-Racist Education
- Brilliant Travel: Introduction to careers in tourism
- Performing Arts: Creative exploration of career opportunities in the arts
The day was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both students and guests.
Axel Scholz, Chief Revenue Officer at Bibby Financial Services, said: “Our teams are hugely passionate about supporting the local communities in which we live and work. It’s one of the founding principles of Project Compass, our Bibby Line Group-wide commitment to being a sustainable and resilient business.”
Jonathan Baker, Risk Manager, Bibby Financial Services, added: “Giving back to our local community is always a pleasure. What’s humbling is how much the students of North Oxfordshire Academy gave back to us! We had a fantastic day delivering mock interviews and Smart Money workshops with an amazing school. Thank you for the memories.”
Robert Herdman, Relationship Manager at Bibby Financial Services added: “I too learnt a few things from the younger generation. They impressed and surprised us with their well-grounded attitudes and beliefs.”
Gemma Scrivener, Ace Training, commented: “Events like this are so important for sparking career conversations and building confidence in young people. Every pupil deserves a moment of connection, and events like this do just that.”
Axel Scholz, Chief Revenue Officer at Bibby Financial Services, added: “We believe that supporting students to develop their skills and aspirations to progress, both in their education and careers, is central to making a positive difference to society. We were so pleased to see the benefits that both the students and our BFS colleagues got from the day at North Oxfordshire Academy.”
Catherine Blackburn, Brilliant Travel, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to talk to the next generation about our work in the travel sector and hear about their passions for the future.”
One Year 10 student summed up the experience: “I really enjoyed the mock interview. The practice made me feel more confident.”
North Oxfordshire Academy looks forward to building on the success of this event and continuing to support students in exploring their futures with confidence and curiosity.