North Oxfordshire Academy celebrates A Level results

Sixth Formers at North Oxfordshire Academy in Banbury are celebrating today after receiving their A Level results and securing places at a number of prestigious Russell Group universities.

Students at the school have continually shown a commitment to their studies and are seeing the reward of their efforts today, with 74% of entries gaining A* - C.

Those Sixth Formers celebrating today include:

Emilia Francos who achieved four A*s and will be heading to UCL to read Biomedical Science;

Alicja Baczmanska who achieved three A*s and an A and will be heading to Imperial College London to read Theoretical Physics;

E mily Readman who achieved three A*s and will be heading to the University of Leeds to read Chemistry;

Jayden Hughes who achieved an A* and two As and will be moving to Bath to start a degree level electromechanical apprenticeship accredited by Warwick University;

Chloe Payne who achieved two A*s, two As and a B and will be heading to the University of Manchester to read Chemistry with a year in industry;

Daria Cimpoca-Pavel who achieved two A*s and an A and a B and will be heading to Nottingham Trent University to read Interior Architecture and Design.

Jayden Hughes with his results.

Student Emilia Francos said: "The teachers have been awesome, when you feel nervous you know you can always go to them."

Emily Readman added: “I am so delighted, the support from NOA has been great."

Ellie Jacobs, Principal at North Oxfordshire Academy, said: “Congratulations to all students collecting results today for their excellent efforts and hard work. I am very pleased that students have achieved grades which allow them to take up their places at their chosen universities and it is wonderful to see their excitement as they prepare for the next stage of their lives. I wish them the absolute best for the future.”