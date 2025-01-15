New state-of-the-art early years training facility opens at Banbury college

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new state-of-the-art early years staff training facility has been opened at Banbury and Bicester College.

The new facility features interactive boards, a forest school, a sensory room and VR headsets.

It will host a range of courses, including Level 1 in Children and Young People and Level 2 in Early Years for college students.

The college, which is run by Activate Learning, will work alongside local employers and community groups at the new training facility.

Gemma Barker, the curriculum manager for lifestyles faculty at the college, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our immersive Early Years Centre of Excellence, a facility that marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing high-quality education and training.

“Our collaboration with a variety of local employers and community groups has been instrumental in creating real working environments that mirror the professional settings our students will encounter.

“This hands-on experience is invaluable, providing our learners with the skills and confidence they need to excel in the early years sector.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of excellence in education, and we look forward to seeing our students thrive in these new, innovative learning spaces.”

The college received £10,000 in funding from the Department for Education to kit out the new facility with the latest equipment.

This was added to a £70,000 investment to improve the college’s facilities from Activate Learning.

The college plans to use the VR headsets to enhance students’ understanding of safeguarding and communicable diseases.

For more information about the college’s new facilities, visit: https://banbury.activatelearning.ac.uk/