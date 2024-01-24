New £14.4m school approved in Oxfordshire for children with special educational needs

Oxfordshire County Council

The county council leader has described the decision to approved funding for a new £14.4m special education needs school as a “milestone”.

Oxfordshire County Council cabinet members considered a recommendation to give the green light to the proposed school for children with Social and Emotional High Needs (SEMH) and Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The school will be in Didcot and the decision to approve it comes amid two others to give the go-ahead for £3.1m and £1.8m funding for the ‘Great Mead’ and ‘Willow Bank’ children’s residential homes respectively.

Council leader Liz Leffman said: “I think it’s a bit of a milestone for us.”

The motion to approve the funding was proposed by finance chief Dan Levi and seconded by cabinet member for infrastructure and development strategy, Judy Roberts.

Mr Levi said the council was looking to expand its SEND provision within the county.

Ms Leffman added: “I think this is a really important part of our strategy in improving what we do in children’s services.”

A council report identified a need for two new special schools in the south-east of Oxfordshire, for Social, emotional and mental health and autistic spectrum disorder (SEMH/ASD).

The cost of the new school will be met from grant funding.