New head teachers 'delighted' to take on joint role at Banbury secondary school

The new joint head teachers at Wykham Park Academy and Futures Institute have said they are ‘delighted’ to take on the role.

Following the retirement of former principal Sylvia Thomas at the end of the term, the school has announced the appointment of Julia Ingham and Carly Berry as the new joint principals.

The two teachers have more than 36 years of combined experience working at the Ruskin Road campus and say they are looking forward to taking on the job together.

Julia Ingham has worked as a member of the school’s senior management team for over 25 years in her role as head of school at the Futures Institute.

She said: “As long-standing members of the Banbury Aspirations Campus, we are delighted to be leading the school as acting joint principals of Wykham Park Academy and Futures Institute.

“Having achieved good Ofsted grades within the last 12 months, we look forward to leading the school into the next phase of its development alongside our dedicated colleagues.”

Carly Berry has served as a senior leader at Wykham Park since 2015 and led the sixth form team to an Outstanding Ofsted rating as the head of sixth form in 2018.

She said: “With complementary skill sets and an excellent working relationship, we’re thrilled to be in role, continuing the great work going on on the Banbury Campus.

“The students have proven their resilience over the past few years, and it is a privilege to be offered this opportunity.”