New head joins Hook Norton primary

A new headteacher has taken the helm at Hook Norton CofE Primary School.

Justin Stone has worked in the Midlands for the past 20 years and this will be his second headship.

His first headship was at Budbrooke Primary School, in Warwickshire, and took the school from special measures to good in one Ofsted cycle.

Hook Norton’s previous headteacher Stella Belgrove, retired after 16 years of service to the school.

Mr Stone said: “I feel immensely privileged to be leading this wonderful Church of England school. Hook Norton is a delightful learning environment, with children who are so enthusiastic and incredibly supportive parents. I have an excellent staff and dedicated governors.

He added: “I am thoroughly looking forward to our journey together and I’m convinced we will see our school going from strength to strength.”

Outside school, Mr Stone spends time with his family and goes cycling.

He has also been attending art lessons.

A new housing development has opened in the village and the school expects to expand to accommodate new pupils.